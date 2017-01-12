Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 12, 6:01 AM EST

Spain posts new record with 75 million visitors in 2016


Photo Gallery
Plane crash in Madrid
Latest News
Spain posts new record with 75 million visitors in 2016

Spain: Ex-Guatemalan minister tried for 10 prisoner deaths

Spain holds Epiphany parades amid tight security

Border guards in Spain find migrants hidden in suitcase, car

Madrid bans heavy vehicles Jan. 3-5 in anti-terror measure

MADRID (AP) -- Officials in Spain say the number of tourists visiting the country has soared by 10 percent in 2016, setting a record figure for the fourth consecutive year as economic concerns and terrorism fears continued to lure visitors away from rival Mediterranean destinations.

Energy and Tourism Minister Alvaro Nadal said Thursday that 75.3 million tourists arrived in Spain last year.

Spain, Europe's most popular destination after France, hosted 68.1 million tourists in 2015.

Britons again topped the list with 17 million visitors in 2016. Tourism represents some 11 percent of Spain's gross domestic product.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.