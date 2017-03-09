Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 9, 12:39 PM EST

Companies claim largest US onshore oil discovery in 30 years


Photo Gallery
Plane crash in Madrid
Latest News
Companies claim largest US onshore oil discovery in 30 years

Strikers in Spain seek more public funding for schools

Spain: police find ETA explosives in a secret stash

Police in Spain hunt for massive dine-and-dash suspects

Spanish police arrest 24 in bust of Colombian cocaine ring
Interactives
Producers Tap Old Wells in Search of Oil

MADRID (AP) -- Spanish energy company Repsol says an oil reserve of 1.2 billion barrels has been identified in Alaska's North Slope, which the company is the largest onshore discovery in the United States in three decades.

Repsol said that the contingent resources of recoverable light oil found near the village of Nuiqsut in North Slope, would allow production of 120,000 barrels per day starting from 2021.

A statement from Repsol's Madrid headquarters sayd the discovery was made with its partner, Denver-based Armstrong Energy. The companies began exploration in North Slope in 2008.

Repsol recently reported its 2016 net profit of 1.73 euros ($1.82 billion), its best results in four years.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.