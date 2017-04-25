Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 25, 8:39 AM EDT

3 men convicted in Swedish rape livestreamed on Facebook


Interactives
A rare glimpse at a sunken ship
Swedish City Aims to End Emissions
Latest Stories
3 men convicted in Swedish rape livestreamed on Facebook

Swedish police arrest 2nd suspect in Stockholm truck attack

Uzbekistan says info on truck attack suspect sent to Sweden

Swedish court rules against midwife in abortion case

Swedish couple say 11-year-old daughter died in truck attack
Multimedia
Facebook's fast growth

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) -- A Swedish court has sentenced three men for participating in a gang rape that was streamed live on a closed Facebook group.

The Uppsala District Court said one of the men was given a sentence of 27 months for rape and assistance to rape. The others were given respectively one year - which was halved because he was a minor at the time of the crime - and six months.

Judge Nils Palbrandt said Tuesday the woman who was under influence of narcotics was not able to give her consent to the sexual act, as was claimed by the men.

The teenager and two men in their 20s were arrested in January in Uppsala, north of Stockholm, after police received tips about the streaming and the rape.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.