Dec 22, 1:02 PM EST

Ikea reaches $50M settlement in toddler deaths from dressers


PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Lawyers for three families say Ikea is agreeing to pay $50 million because toddlers died when the company's dressers tipped over on them.

The Swedish home furnishings retailer has recalled millions of chests and dressers because of concerns the furniture can tip over when the drawers are opened. The families' lawyers say Ikea will also make donations to children's hospitals.

Johanna Iritz, a spokeswoman for Ikea in Sweden, said Thursday "it would be inappropriate to comment," adding the settlement was pending a U.S. court approval. She referred further questions to its U.S. division. A message seeking comment from Ikea's U.S. headquarters in Conshohocken, near Philadelphia, wasn't immediately returned.

The tentative settlements involve the deaths of 2-year-olds in West Chester, Pennsylvania; Snohomish, Washington; and Apple Valley, Minnesota.

