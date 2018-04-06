Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
3 judges quit Nobel literature prize committee


STOCKHOLM (AP) -- Three judges for the Nobel literature prize have resigned.

Klas Ostergren, Kjell Espmark and Peter Englund released statements or letters Friday to Swedish media but gave few details. Englund wrote in a letter to the tabloid Aftonbladet that his decision was linked to the Swedish academy's decision late last year to cut ties with the head of a Stockholm cultural center over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Judges on the 18-member committee are appointed for life and are technically not permitted to leave. In 1989, three judges quit after the academy refused to denounce Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini for calling for the death of "The Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie. The academy declined to accept their resignations.

