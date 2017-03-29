Eagle Herald











Mar 29, 7:58 AM EDT

Dylan to meet Nobel academy to receive literature diploma

By MATTI HUUHTANEN
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Nobel Prize Winners
Nobel News
Dylan to meet Nobel academy to receive literature diploma

AkzoNobel rejects second takeover bid by PPG Industries
Interactives
A rare glimpse at a sunken ship
Swedish City Aims to End Emissions
Latest Stories
Dylan to meet Nobel academy to receive literature diploma

Swedish soldier drowns in vehicle after sinking in icy river

Avalanche, Senators to play 2 regular-season games in Sweden

Another baby expected as Sweden royal family expands

3 young people killed, 6 injured in car collision in Sweden

HELSINKI (AP) -- Nobel literature prize laureate Bob Dylan will meet with members of the Swedish Academy during a weekend visit to Stockholm and they will hand over his Nobel diploma and medal, the academy said Wednesday

Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the academy, said in a blog on the academy's website that Dylan will not give his Nobel lecture during the weekend but that a recorded version would be sent at a later date.

She noted that taped Nobel lectures are occasionally presented, most recently in 2013 by Canadian Nobel literature laureate Alice Munro.

Danius said that the academy "is very much looking forward to the weekend" and will attend a Dylan concert, but added that the setting of their meeting will be "small and intimate, and no media will be present," in line with his wishes.

The 75-year-old Dylan, who was awarded the prize "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition," declined an invitation last year to the traditional Nobel Prize banquet and ceremony on Dec. 10 - the date of Alfred Nobel's death - pleading other commitments. He is performing concerts in Stockholm both Saturday and Sunday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.