STOCKHOLM (AP) -- North Korea's foreign minister is due to visit Sweden Thursday, a surprise move that can be seen as a first step toward the Scandinavian country hosting a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry says Ri Yong Ho will meet his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom.

The ministry said talks "will focus on Sweden's consular responsibilities as a protecting power for the United States, Canada and Australia," but also will also address the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Sweden has had diplomatic relations with North Korea since 1973, and is now one of the few western countries to have an embassy in Pyongyang. It provides consular services for the U.S. in North Korea.

"The aim of the visit is to contribute to the effective implementation of the resolutions," the ministry said, referring to the condemnation of North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programs by the U.N. Security Council.

The world body also has demanded "the complete, verifiable and irrevocable elimination of these programs," the Swedish ministry said, adding the United Nations had "emphasized the need for intensified diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict."

South Korean news agency Yonhap said Ri would be on a flight from Beijing due to land at 4:30 p.m. (1530 GMT) in Stockholm

The Swedish ministery said a statement summarizing the talks will be made available Friday.

Swedish officials, including Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, have said the country is willing to help out in the discussions between the United States and North Korea. Trump has agreed to meet Kim by May.