Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 30, 8:44 AM EST

Swede convicted of 'online' rape, handed 10-year sentence


Interactives
A rare glimpse at a sunken ship
Swedish City Aims to End Emissions
Latest Stories
Swede convicted of 'online' rape, handed 10-year sentence

Man banned from Nobel Literature banquet amid sex claims

Azeri 'Alternative Nobel' winner barred from going to Sweden

Swedish Lutherans urge use of gender-neutral words for God

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) -- A court in Sweden has sentenced a Swedish man to 10 years in prison for coercing teenagers in Canada, Britain and the United States to perform sexual acts in front of webcams by threatening them or their families.

The Uppsala City Court said Thursday that Bjorn Samstrom was guilty of online sexual offenses against 27 children between 2015 and early 2017. The 41-year-old had threatened to post photos of his victims on porn sites or kill their relatives unless they performed sexual acts as he watched in Sweden.

It was the first time in Sweden that a person had been convicted of rape when the sexual assaults took place over the internet.

Under Swedish law rape doesn't have to involve intercourse. It can be another act that's considered equally violating.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.