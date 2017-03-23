Eagle Herald











Another baby expected as Sweden royal family expands


COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) -- Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expecting their second child.

The prince, son of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and fifth in the line of succession, says they are "looking forward to welcoming a new little member to our family."

In Thursday's statement, the royal palace said the birth is expected for September.

The 37-year-old prince wed Sofia Hellqvist, now 32, in June 2015. The couple has already one child, Prince Alexander, who was born April 19, 2016.

King Carl Gustaf is Sweden's head of state, but his duties are ceremonial and he holds no political power.

The royal family is hugely popular in Sweden and the monarchy enjoys widespread support despite the egalitarianism that otherwise characterizes society in the Nordic country.

