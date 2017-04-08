Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 8, 12:49 PM EDT

Athletes, fans honor Stockholm truck attack victims

STOCKHOLM (AP) -- Swedish athletes competing in soccer, ice hockey and swimming have observed a minute of silence for the victims of Friday's deadly truck attack in Stockholm.

Swedish media showed teams and supporters in the country's top soccer leagues, in the highest division hockey league, and at a swimming event standing silently shoulder-to-shoulder before kick-off.

Dennis Fredriksson of the Swim Stockholm Open 2017 competition told Swedish broadcaster SVT that participants "were all quite shaken by what had happened" but it was "obvious to all" not to give in and cancel. The four-day event host swimmers from over 25 countries.

Soccer players with the Allsvenskan and second-tier Superettan divisions were wearing black arm bands during weekend games.

In Spain, Real Madrid players observed a minute of silence before their match against Atletico de Madrid.

