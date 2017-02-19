AP Radio AP Radio News:

Feb 19, 7:29 AM EST

Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion of major incident

AP Photo
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Interactives
A rare glimpse at a sunken ship
Swedish City Aims to End Emissions
Latest Stories
Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion of major incident

IKEA apologizes for catalog aimed at ultra-Orthodox Jews

AP Interview: Sweden PM: Brexit deal in 2 years 'very tough'

In Sweden, 8 held in aggravated child porn case

Swedish court hands life sentence to Syrian asylum seeker

HELSINKI (AP) -- Swedes have been scratching their heads and ridiculing President Donald Trump's remark that suggested a major incident had happened in Sweden.

During a rally in Florida on Saturday, Trump said "look what's happening last night in Sweden" as he alluded to past terror attacks in Europe.

The comment has prompted a barrage of social media reaction on Sunday.

Former Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt tweeted , "Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound."

Aftonbladet newspaper listed in English some events that had happened Friday in Sweden, including a man being treated for severe burns, an avalanche warning and police chasing a drunken driver.

One Twitter user posted a mock Ikea instruction manual on how to build a "Border Wall," saying the pieces had sold out.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.


Latest News






©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.