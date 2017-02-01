Eagle Herald











Feb 1, 7:11 AM EST

Iranian-born Swedish actress Pars vows to travel to Oscars


Interactives
A rare glimpse at a sunken ship
Swedish City Aims to End Emissions
Latest Stories
Iranian-born Swedish actress Pars vows to travel to Oscars

Swedes accept renting pipe storage space to Gazprom project

Photographer behind photos of fetus developing in womb dies

Ericsson struggles with global industry downturn

Police in Sweden probe rape reportedly aired on Facebook
Multimedia
Oscars 2010 Red Carpet
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Iranian-born Swedish actress Pars vows to travel to Oscars

Review: 'I Am Not Your Negro' is radical and of the moment

Muppets, Edgar Wright headed to SXSW film festival

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

AP Exclusive: Judy Garland's remains moved from NY to LA
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

STOCKHOLM (AP) -- Iranian-born Swedish actress Bahar Pars, who hopes to share an Oscar for best foreign film, says she and lead actor Rolf Lassgard "have decided to travel" to the Feb. 26 Academy Awards ceremony despite the confusion around President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Pars, who got Swedish citizenship in 1995, says by traveling to the prestigious ceremony in Los Angeles "the effect will be a lot bigger," adding "standing there together and holding hands is a statement in itself."

The 37-year-old actress holds both Swedish and Iranian passports.

Pars, who stars in Sweden's entry "A Man Called Ove," told The Associated Press on Wednesday she hopes she will get into the United States, but says "there's always a risk of being turned away and that isn't very glamorous."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.