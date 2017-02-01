STOCKHOLM (AP) -- Iranian-born Swedish actress Bahar Pars, who hopes to share an Oscar for best foreign film, says she and lead actor Rolf Lassgard "have decided to travel" to the Feb. 26 Academy Awards ceremony despite the confusion around President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Pars, who got Swedish citizenship in 1995, says by traveling to the prestigious ceremony in Los Angeles "the effect will be a lot bigger," adding "standing there together and holding hands is a statement in itself."

The 37-year-old actress holds both Swedish and Iranian passports.

Pars, who stars in Sweden's entry "A Man Called Ove," told The Associated Press on Wednesday she hopes she will get into the United States, but says "there's always a risk of being turned away and that isn't very glamorous."