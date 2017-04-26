Eagle Herald











Apr 26, 12:12 PM EDT

Bern museum awaits works from Gurlitt art collection in June


Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

GENEVA (AP) -- A Swiss museum says it is expecting to receive within weeks about 200 artworks from a vast trove that a German collector had hidden for decades.

Kunstmuseum Bern spokeswoman Maria-Teresa Cano says the museum expects deliveries in June from among over 1,000 works by greats including Monet, Picasso and Renoir that German authorities found in the apartment of Cornelius Gurlitt months before he died in 2014.

A German government-backed agency and the museum are working to ensure any pieces looted by the Nazis that got into Gurlitt's collection will be returned to Jewish owners' heirs.

A German court has ruled the works could go to the Bern museum as requested in his will.

Cano said Tuesday that some pieces require restoration work before a first public showing starts in November.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.