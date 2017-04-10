SANT'ANNA DI STAZZEMA, Italy (AP) -- U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States is rededicating itself to hold to account "any and all" who commit crimes against innocent people.

Tillerson is alluding to the recent chemical attack in Syria during a visit to a site of Nazi atrocities in Italy during World War II. Tillerson says Sant'Anna di Stazzema "will serve as an inspiration to us all." The Nazis killed more than 500 civilians in the village in 1944.

Tillerson is in Italy for a Group of 7 meeting that has been overshadowed by U.S. airstrikes in Syria. The Trump administration launched the strikes to punish Syrian President Bashar Assad for a chemical weapons attack last week.

Tillerson plans to meet Monday with foreign ministers from the U.K. and France.