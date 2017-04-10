LUCCA, Italy (AP) -- The United States struggled Monday to explain a Syria strategy that has yet to clarify key questions: Whether President Bashar Assad must go, how displaced Syrians will be protected and when America will feel compelled to take action.

Successive attempts by top Trump administration officials to articulate the plan have only furthered the appearance of a policy still evolving, even after the U.S. broke with precedent last week by attacking Assad's forces. In the absence of answers, other countries seem to be moving ahead on their own terms.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, after a meeting in Italy with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, floated the possibility of new sanctions on both the Syrian and Russian militaries - a step the U.S. hadn't yet proposed publicly. In an unusual announcement for a foreign government to make, Johnson also said the U.S. could launch more cruise missiles into Syria like the ones President Donald Trump ordered to punish Assad for using chemical weapons.

