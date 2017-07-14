PARIS (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Paris (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is urging fellow Republicans to approve a health care plan in the Senate, declaring on Twitter it "must happen!"

Trump is tweeting shortly before his appearance at the annual Bastille Day parade in Paris. He says Republican senators are working hard to "get their failed ObamaCare replacement approved" and says he'll "be at my desk, pen in hand!"

The president says it's important for Republicans under Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to get a health care plan approved. And he's crediting Vice President Mike Pence for working to get GOP senators "to do what is right for the people."

Trump's pressure comes as a new health care plan released by Republican leaders faces opposition in the Senate.

---

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in central Paris to participate in Bastille Day celebrations.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were greeted at the Place de la Concorde by Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL' mah-KROHN').

Macron arrived minutes later after being delivered via an open-air, military vehicle and reviewing the troops. Macron invited Trump to be the guest of honor at Friday's celebration, which also commemorates the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

Trump is scheduled to return to the U.S. after the military parade and fireworks display marking the storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution.

---

8:15 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL' mah-KROHN') is positioning himself as the indispensable intermediary between Europe and Donald Trump.

Macron made a point of detailing both the long history of ties between France and America and the areas where he and Trump disagree as he hosted the U.S. president for a Bastille Day visit.

But Macron made clear it was in the spirit of bluntness between friends, even offering a conspiratorial wink during a joint news conference.

Trump's trip has included a gilded tour of one of France's most storied monuments and dinner at the Eiffel Tower. He'll be the guest of honor at Friday's Bastille Day military parade.