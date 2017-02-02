Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 2, 2:34 AM EST

Merkel to meet Erdogan in Turkish capital amid tense ties

AP Photo
AP Photo/Axel Schmidt

Latest News
Legal costs help push Deutsche Bank to $2 billion Q4 loss

German foreign minister to visit US with 'friendship offer'

Merkel to meet Erdogan in Turkish capital amid tense ties

German stock exchange operator cooperating with prosecutors

Suspect in German station bombing bragged to fellow inmates
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Turkish officials for talks focusing on a troubled European Union deal with Turkey to stem the flow of migrants.

Both leaders will also discuss a Turkish request for the extradition of around 40 soldiers, allegedly involved in Turkey's failed coup, who are seeking asylum in Germany.

Merkel's visit to Ankara on Thursday comes as ties between Turkey and Germany are strained.

Turkey frequently accuses Germany of not backing its fight against outlawed Kurdish rebels, and is pressing Germany to reject the soldier's asylum requests.

In Germany, Merkel is under pressure to speak out against curbs on rights and freedoms in Turkey.

Turkey has threatened to scrap the refugee deal over EU demands that it soften its anti-terrorism laws.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.