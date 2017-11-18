ISTANBUL (AP) -- Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation Saturday into two U.S. prosecutors involved in trying a Turkish-Iranian businessman for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, according to the country's official news agency.

Istanbul prosecutor's office announced the investigation into ex-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim. Its statement, published by the Anadolu Agency, claimed that the source of the documents and wiretaps being used as evidence in the U.S. case were unknown and violated international and domestic laws.

Gold trader Reza Zarrab, 34, is charged in the U.S. for evading sanctions on Iran. An executive of Turkey's state-owned Halkbank, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, is due to appear in court in New York on Nov. 27 in the case and former Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan is also among the nine defendants indicted.

Turkish officials call the case political motivated. They have accused Bharara of links to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who the Turkish government blames for last summer's failed coup.

Bharara has vehemently rejected the allegations. Gulen denies involvement in the coup attempt.

The U.S. case was built on work initially performed by Turkish investigators who targeted Zarrab in 2013 in a sweeping corruption scandal that led high up to Turkish government officials. Turkish prosecutors and police involved in the corruption accusations against Zarrab and others were removed from duty and the charges were later dropped.

Since the July 2016 coup attempt, Turkey has arrested more than 50,000 people and fired over 100,000 state workers for alleged links to Gulen's network.