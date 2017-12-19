Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 19, 10:39 AM EST

Turkey's leader calls for backing of UN motion on Jerusalem


Multimedia
Assault on Gaza: Mapping the attacks
Gaza assault takes its toll on children
A closer look at Hamas
Latest News
UN: Israel probe of Palestinian amputee's death insufficient

US vetoes UN resolution against Trump's Jerusalem decision

The Latest: Turkey joins criticism of US veto on Jerusalem

Israeli workers strike nationwide to protest Teva layoffs

Israelis march against corruption amid Netanyahu probe
Interactive
West Bank road

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) -- Turkey's president is calling on nations to back a non-binding resolution that is expected to be brought to the U.N. General Assembly and seeks the cancellation of President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the appeal Tuesday during a joint news conference with Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, a day after the U.S. vetoed such a resolution in the U.N. Security Council.

Fourteen other members of the Security Council supported the resolution - a move Erdogan described as "important and meaningful."

The Turkish leader said: "I invite all U.N. member countries to defend Jerusalem's historic status (in the 193-member General Assembly)."

Erdogan has been among the most vocal critics of Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.