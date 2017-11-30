ANKARA, Turkey (AP) -- A government minister has branded the New York trial of a Turkish banker on charges of violation of sanctions against Iran, as a new attempt by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen to harm Turkey's government.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag told state-run Anadolu Agency on Thursday that Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab was under pressure to slander Turkey.

Zarrab has pleaded guilty and is now cooperating with U.S. investigators against Halkbank's former deputy chief. He testified on Wednesday that he paid over $50 million in bribes to Turkey's finance minister in 2012 for his help in laundering Iranian money.

Turkey claims the U.S. judiciary has been influenced by a network led by Gulen and calls the trial a sham.

Ankara accuses Gulen of orchestrating last year's failed coup. Gulen denies involvement.