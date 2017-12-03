Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 3, 10:06 AM EST

Saakashvili calls for protest camp in Ukraine's capital

AP Photo
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

MOSCOW (AP) -- Anti-corruption campaigner Mikheil Saakashvili is urging Ukrainians to set up a protest camp in Kiev's main square if parliament fails to adopt a law on presidential impeachment within a week.

He made the call at a Sunday rally that news reports say attracted 2,500 people.

Saakashvili was a key figure in the 2003 Rose Revolution protests in Georgia that ousted the country's president. He then served as president for nearly a decade.

He left Georgia in 2013 and later was appointed governor of Ukraine's Odessa region. But he quit that office in 2016, complaining that his anti-corruption efforts suffered official obstruction. His citizenship was revoked this year while he was out of the country, but he returned in September when supporters broke through a police line at the Polish border.

