May 8, 5:07 AM EDT

UN climate talks begin amid uncertainty over US position


BERLIN (AP) -- Officials from around the world are holding U.N. climate talks this week amid uncertainty over whether the United States will pull out of a global emissions-cutting deal.

The talks beginning Monday in Bonn, Germany, will hammer out details for how countries should implement the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Diplomats will discuss how to report the actions their countries are taking to combat global warming and fund the U.N. climate agency.

The negotiations due to last until May 18 will also prepare for the annual climate change summit in November.

U.S. officials plan to meet Tuesday in Washington to discuss whether to withdraw from the Paris deal that President Donald Trump has said he would "cancel," or find a way to back away from targets set by the Obama administration.

