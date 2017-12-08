Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 8, 8:54 AM EST

Tillerson urges Saudis to be more 'measured' in Yemen


Latest News
Saudis say most detained in graft sweep agree to settlement

Saudi oil minister talks of strengthening ties on Iraq visit

Britain's May in Saudi Arabia after surprise stop in Iraq

The Latest: British PM May makes surprise stop in Iraq

Saudi hawk minister leads campaign against Iran and proxies

PARIS (AP) -- U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is urging Saudi Arabia to be more "measured" in its military intervention in war-ravaged Yemen.

Tillerson reiterated calls for a "complete end" to the Saudi blockade of Yemen to allow delivery of humanitarian aid and commercial shipments.

Speaking in Paris on Friday about Saudi Arabia's involvement in the Yemen war and its diplomatic dispute with Qatar, Tillerson said: "I would encourage (the Saudis) to be a bit more measured and a bit more thoughtful in those actions, and fully consider the consequences."

The comments come as the Trump administration is taking a tougher stance than usual tougher toward longtime U.S. ally Saudi Arabia on its role in Yemen, where a Saudi-led and U.S.-backed coalition has been fighting Iranian-allied rebels since March 2015.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.