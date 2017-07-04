Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 4, 7:53 AM EDT

VW returns to Iran after 17-year absence


Document
Governors' letter seeking federal help for auto industry (PDF)
Multimedia
Toyota recall
50 Years of Honda in the U.S.
Look at Detroit automakers
The Cars That Made Chrysler Famous
Latest News
Ford recalls big vans; cracked coupling can cause power loss

Government ends oversight of GM related to defective part

Ford to import Focus small car from China in 2019
Latest News
Kremlin: Putin-Trump meeting to be Friday in Germany

Germany warns of Russian cyber-attacks ahead of election

China's Xi in Russia for talks with Putin

2 Russian border guards get lost, end up in Ukraine

German foreign minister welcomes Trump-Putin meeting at G20
Trump eager for big meeting with Putin; some advisers wary

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) -- Volkswagen says its flagship brand is returning to Iran after a 17-year absence.

The Wolfsburg-based carmaker said in a statement Tuesday it will start selling Tiguan SUVs and Passat sedans through importer Mammut Khodro.

Mammut Khodro is already selling trucks made by Volkswagen Group's Scania division.

Volkswagen began selling vehicles including the classic Beetle in Iran in the 1950s but withdrew in 2000.

Volkswagen said in a statement that restarting exports offers the company a chance to get to know local market conditions and re-establish the "Volkswagen" brand.

It cited Iranian government estimates of a car market with 3 million new vehicle sales per year.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.