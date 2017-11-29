Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 29, 3:31 AM EST

UN war crimes court to deliver final appeals ruling


AP VIDEO

Judges order new Milosevic medical exam
AP VIDEO

Iran prepares criminal complaint vs. Saddam
Latest News
UN war crimes court to deliver final appeals ruling

The Latest: Kosovo welcomes verdict for Serb military leader

Unrepentant Mladic sentenced to life for Bosnia atrocities
Latest News
UN war crimes court to deliver final appeals ruling

Behind the Croatian bankruptcy that's shaking the Balkans
Document
FBI Preliminary Crime Report, Jan.-June 2005

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) -- A United Nations war crimes tribunal is handing down its last judgment, in an appeal by six Bosnian Croat political and military leaders who were convicted in 2013 of persecuting, expelling and murdering Muslims during Bosnia's war.

Wednesday's hearing is the final case to be completed at the groundbreaking International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia before it closes its doors next month. The tribunal, which last week convicted former Bosnian Serb military chief Gen. Ratko Mladic of genocide and other crimes, was set up in 1993, while fighting still raged in the former Yugoslavia. It indicted 161 suspects and convicted 90 of them.

The original conviction said that late-Croat President Franjo Tudjman was a key member of a plan to create a Croat mini-state in Bosnia.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.