Mar 19, 7:39 AM EDT

Bolivia takes sea access dispute with Chile to world court


THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) -- Land-locked Bolivia is calling on the International Court of Justice to order Chile to enter negotiations over granting Bolivia access to the Pacific Ocean.

Bolivia lost its only seacoast to Chile in a war from 1879 to 1883. It's been demanding access to the Pacific Ocean for generations and accuses Chile of reneging on pledges to negotiate.

Former Bolivian President Eduardo Rodriguez Veltze told judges Monday: "Restoring Bolivia's sovereign access to the sea would make a small difference to Chile, but it would transform the destiny of Bolivia."

Chile argues that its border with Bolivia has been settled in a treaty. Its lawyers will present their case later this week.

The court's rulings are final and binding. Judges will likely take months to issue a decision.

