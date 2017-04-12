Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 12, 6:02 AM EDT

World trade growth forecast to pick up this year and next


Latest Headlines
World trade growth forecast to pick up this year and next

Panthers QB Newton undergoes surgery to repair rotator cuff

GENEVA (AP) -- The World Trade Organization is predicting an uptick in global trade this year and next after a lackluster 2016, while cautioning that uncertainty about policies like protectionism and anti-globalization present risks to its forecast.

The Geneva-based trade body, which has faced rumblings that the Trump administration might move to withdraw the United States, is projecting trade growth of 2.4 percent this year, up from 1.3 percent in 2015.

Despite the precise forecast, WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo provided a range of between 1.8 percent and 3.6 percent depending on factors including the interest rate environment, fiscal policy, the results of upcoming elections and the level of appetite for more protectionist or anti-globalization policies.

WTO's expected range for trade growth next year 2018 runs from 2.1 percent to 4 percent.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.