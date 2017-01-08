TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford says the conference is likely to move its football championship game out of Charlotte, North Carolina, again if a state law that limits anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people is not repealed or adjusted.

Swofford gave no timetable Sunday for a decision on whether to relocate the 2017 game but he did say the conference will not wait as long as it did last year.

The ACC followed the NCAA's lead and decided in September to pull its championship from Charlotte in response to North Carolina's so-called "bathroom bill."

The law limits protections for LGBT people and was best known for a provision that requires transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates.



