RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Top-ranked Clemson once again dominated the Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference teams released Tuesday.

The league-champion Tigers placed six players on the first team, led by offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt - one of eight unanimous selections from the panel of 14 sports writers who cover the conference.

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson was the unanimous pick as the offensive player of the year while Boston College running back A.J. Dillon was unanimously selected as the newcomer of the year.

Miami coach Mark Richt was chosen as the coach of the year after leading the Hurricanes to the Coastal Division title and their first appearance in the ACC championship game. North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb is the defensive player of the year.

Clemson earned its third straight berth in the College Football Playoff a day after beating Miami 38-3 in the ACC title game .

Jackson, Dillon and Chubb also were unanimous selections to the first team along with N.C. State running back Nyheim Hines, Syracuse receiver Steve Ishmael and two players from Virginia - linebacker Micah Kiser and safety Quin Blanding.

The 2017 Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers who regularly cover the league for newspapers or broadcast outlets throughout the league's footprint. Players at all positions are listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown; "u-" denotes unanimous selections.

First team

Offense

Quarterback - u-Lamar Jackson, Louisville, 6-3, 200, jr., Pompano Beach, Florida

Running backs - u-A.J. Dillon, Boston College, 6-0, 240, fr., New London, Connecticut.; u-Nyheim Hines, North Carolina State, 5-9, 197, jr., Garner, North Carolina

Tackles - u-Mitch Hyatt, Clemson, 6-5, 305, jr., Suwanee, Georgia.; Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh, 6-6, 305, jr., Wilmington, Delaware.

Guards - Tyrone Crowder, Clemson, 6-2, 340, sr., Marston, North Carolina; Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech, 6-5, 315, sr., Bealeton, Virginia.

Center - Justin Falcinelli, Clemson, 6-4, 305, sr., Middletown, Maryland.

Tight end - Cam Serigne, Wake Forest, 6-3, 240, sr., Ashburn, Virginia.

Wide receivers - u-Steve Ishmael, Syracuse, 6-2, 209, sr., Miami; Cam Phillips, Virginia Tech, 6-0, 202, sr., Laurel, Maryland.

All-purpose player - Jaylen Samuels, North Carolina State, 5-11, 228, sr., Charlotte, North Carolina

Kicker - Michael Badgley, Miami, 5-10, 178, sr., Summit, New Jersey.

Defense

Defensive ends - u-Bradley Chubb, North Carolina State, 6-4, 275, sr., Marietta, Georgia.; Clelin Ferrell, Clemson, 6-5, 260, soph., Richmond, Virginia.

Defensive tackles - Dexter Lawrence, Clemson, 6-4, 340, soph., Wake Forest, North Carolina; Christian Wilkins, Clemson, 6-4, 300, jr., Springfield, Massachusetts.

Linebackers - Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech, 6-5, 250, jr., Danville, Virginia.; Joe Giles-Harris, Duke, 6-2, 230, soph., Nyack, New York; u-Micah Kiser, Virginia, 6-2, 240, sr., Baltimore.

Cornerbacks - Mark Gilbert, Duke, 6-1, 175, soph., Fayetteville, North Carolina; Greg Stroman, Virginia Tech, 6-0, 181, sr., Bristow, Virginia.

Safeties - u-Quin Blanding, Virginia, 6-2, 210, sr., Virginia Beach, Virginia; Derwin James, Florida State, 6-3, 215, soph., Haines City, Florida.

Punter - Ryan Winslow, Pittsburgh, 6-6, 225, sr., Maple Glen, Pennsylvania.

Second team

Offense

Quarterback - John Wolford, Wake Forest, 6-1, 200, sr., Jacksonville, Florida.

Running backs - KirVonte Benson, Georgia Tech, 5-9, 211, soph., Marietta, Georgia; Travis Homer, Miami, 5-11, 195, soph., West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tackles - Chris Lindstrom, Boston College, 6-4, 305, jr., Dudley, Massachusetts; Will Richardson, North Carolina State, 6-6, 322, jr., Burlington, North Carolina.

Guards - Tony Adams, North Carolina State, 6-2, 315, sr., Charlotte, North Carolina.; Parker Braun, Georgia Tech, 6-3, 280, soph., Hallsville, Texas.

Center - Ryan Anderson, Wake Forest, 6-6, 305, jr., Raleigh, North Carolina.

Tight end - Christopher Herndon IV, Miami, 6-4, 252, sr., Norcross, Georgia.

Wide receivers - Kelvin Harmon, North Carolina State, 6-3, 213, soph., Palmyra, New Jersey; Jaylen Smith, Louisville, 6-4, 219, jr., Pascagoula, Mississippi.

All-purpose players (tie) - Greg Dortch, Wake Forest, 5-9, 165, fr., Richmond, Virginia.; Anthony Ratliff-Williams, North Carolina, 6-1, 205, soph., Matthews, North Carolina.

Kicker - Mike Weaver, Wake Forest, 6-1, 190, sr., Pine City, New York.

Defense

Defensive ends - Austin Bryant, Clemson, 6-5, 265, jr., Pavo, Georgia.; Duke Ejiofor, Wake Forest, 6-4, 275, sr., Houston.

Defensive tackles - R.J. McIntosh, Miami, 6-4, 293, jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Tim Settle, Virginia Tech, 6-3, 335, soph., Manassas, Virginia.

Linebackers - Parris Bennett, Syracuse, 6-0, 216, sr., Detroit; Dorian O'Daniel, Clemson, 6-1, 220, sr., Olney, Maryland.; Shaq Quarterman, Miami, 6-1, 240, soph., Orange Park, Florida.

Cornerbacks - Michael Jackson, Miami, 6-1, 200, jr., Birmingham, Alabama; Avonte Maddox, Pittsburgh, 5-9, 180, sr., Detroit.

Safeties - Terrell Edmunds, Virginia Tech, 6-2, 220, jr., Danville, Virginia; Jaquan Johnson, Miami, 5-11, 190, jr., Miami.

Punter - Lester Coleman, Virginia, 6-5, 225, jr., Martinsville, Virginia.

Coach of the year - Mark Richt, Miami

Offensive player of the year - u-Lamar Jackson, Louisville

Defensive player of the year - Bradley Chubb, North Carolina State

Newcomer of the year - u-A.J. Dillon, Boston College

Voting panel:

Julian Benbow, The Boston Globe; Grace Raynor, Charleston (S.C.) Post & Courier; Steve Wiseman, The Herald-Sun of Durham, North Carolina; Safid Deen, The Orlando Sentinel; John Bednarowski, Marietta (Georgia.) Daily Journal; Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV, Louisville, Kentucky; Christy Cabrera Chirinos, The Sun-Sentile of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Brant Wilkerson-New, The News & Record of Greensboro, North Carolina; Joe Giglio, The News & Observer of Raleigh, North Carolina; Brian Batko, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; Nate Mink, The Post-Standard of Syracuse, New York; Jerry Ratcliffe, The Daily Progress of Charlottesville, Virginia; David Teel, The Daily Press of Newport News, Virginia; Conor O'Neil; Winston-Salem Journal.

