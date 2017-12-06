Penn State's Saquon Barkley is the offensive player of the year for the second straight season and Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell is defensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Big Ten Conference team released Wednesday.

Wisconsin took the other two top honors. Freshman running back Jonathan Taylor was voted newcomer of the year after leading the league in rushing by a wide margin. Paul Chryst was named coach of the year after guiding the Badgers to a 12-0 regular season prior to their loss in the Big Ten championship game.

Conference champion Ohio State and Wisconsin each had seven players on the first team.

Barkley held down two spots, as a running back and all-purpose player. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in four games, including a 211-yard night against Iowa, and caught 47 passes for 594 yards and three TDs. He leads the Big Ten in kick returns, averaging 28.4 yards and running two back for touchdowns.

Jewell, a second-team pick last year, averages a Big Ten-leading 11.4 tackles. He has 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson, the national co-leader with seven interceptions, was the only unanimous first-team pick.

Quarterback J.T. Barrett, center Billy Price and defensive end Tyquan Lewis - all of Ohio State - and Barkley are repeat first-team selections. Price made the team as a guard last year.

Indiana kicker Griffin Oakes is first-team kicker for the second time in three years. Oakes was not on the first or second team last year.

The All-Big Ten team was selected by 25 writers and broadcasters who cover the conference.

---

The Associated Press All-Big Ten Conference football team, with position, name, school, height, weight, class and hometown:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

WR - Simmie Cobbs, Indiana, 6-4, 220, Jr., Oak Park, Illinois.

WR-D.J. Moore, Maryland, 5-11, 215, Jr., Philadelphia.

T - Michael Deiter, Wisconsin, 6-6, 328, Jr., Curtice, Ohio.

T - Jamarco Jones, Ohio State, 6-5, 310, Sr., Chicago.

G - Michael Jordan, Ohio State, 6-7, 310, So., Canton, Michigan.

G - Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin, 6-6, 317, Jr., Grafton, Wisconsin.

C - Billy Price, Ohio State, 6-4, 312, Sr., Austintown, Ohio.

TE - Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin, 6-6, 248, Sr., Aurora, Illinois.

QB - J.T. Barrett, Ohio State, 6-2, 220, Sr., Wichita Falls, Texas.

RB - Saquon Barkley, Penn State, 5-11, 230, Jr., Coplay, Pennsylvania.

RB - Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, 5-11, 214, Fr., Salem, New Jersey.

PK - Griffin Oakes, Indiana, 5-10, 198, Greenwood, Indiana.

All-Purpose - Saquon Barkley, Penn State, 5-11, 230, Jr., Coplay, Pennsylvania.

Defense

DE - Nick Bosa, Ohio State, 6-4, 270, So., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

DE - Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State, 6-4, 265, Sr., Tarboro, North Carolina.

DT - Maurice Hurst, Michigan, 6-2, 280, Sr., Westwood, Massachusetts.

DT - Dre'Mont Jones, Ohio State, 6-3, 295, So., Cleveland.

LB - Josey Jewell, Iowa, 6-2, 236, Sr., Decorah, Iowa.

LB - T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin, 6-1, 244, Jr., Lake Villa, Illinois.

LB - Tegray Scales, Indiana, 6-0, 230, Sr., Cincinnati.

CB - Josh Jackson, Iowa, 6-1, 192, Jr., Corinth, Texas.

CB - Nick Nelson, Wisconsin, 5-11, 208, Jr., Glenarden, Maryland.

S - Marcus Allen, Penn State, 6-2, 207, Sr., Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

S - D'Cota Dixon, Wisconsin, 5-10, 204, Jr., Oak Hill, Florida.

P - Ryan Anderson, Rutgers, 6-1, 203, Sr., DeWitt, Michigan.

---

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR - Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska, 6-1, 195, Jr., New Orleans.

WR - DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State, 6-1, 206, Sr., Fredericksburg, Virginia.

T - David Edwards, Wisconsin, So., 6-7, 315, Downers Grove, Illinois.

T - Mason Cole, Michigan, 6-5, 297, Sr., Tarpon Springs, Florida.

G - Sean Welsh, Iowa, 6-3, 295, Sr., Springboro, Ohio.

G - Ben Bredeson, Michigan, 6-5, 308, So., Hartland, Wisconsin.

C - Brian Allen, Michigan State, 6-2, 302, Sr., Hinsdale, Illinois.

TE - Mike Gesicki, Penn State, 6-6, 250, Sr., Manahawkin, New Jersey.

QB - Trace McSorley, Penn State, 6-0, 195, Jr., Ashburn, Virginia.

RB - Justin Jackson, Northwestern, 5-11, 200, Sr., Carol Stream, Illinois.

RB - J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, 5-10, 208, Fr., La Grange, Texas.

PK - Rafael Gaglianone, Wisconsin, 5-11, 232, Jr., Sao Paulo, Brazil.

All-Purpose - JD Spielman, Nebraska, 5-9, 180, Fr., Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Defense

DE - Rashan Gary, Michigan, 6-5, 281, So., Plainfield, New Jersey.

DE - Chase Winovich, Michigan, 6-3, 253, Sr., Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.

DE-Conor Sheehy, Wisconsin, 6-4, 293, Sr., Milwaukee.

DT - Gelen Robinson, Purdue, 6-1, 280, Sr., Schererville, Indiana.

LB - Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, 6-4, 245, Fr., Katy, Texas.

LB - Devin Bush, Michigan, 5-11, 225, So., Pembroke Pines, Florida.

LB - Khaleke Hudson, Michigan, 6-0, 205, So., McKeesport, Pennsylvania.

LB - Garret Dooley, Wisconsin, 6-3, 246, Sr., Rochester, Illinois.

CB - Denzel Ward, Ohio State, 5-11, 191, Jr., Macedonia, Ohio.

CB - Lavert Hill, Michigan, 5-11, 177, So., Detroit.

S - Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern, 6-0, 212, Sr., Pickerington, Ohio.

S-David Dowell, Michigan State, 6-1, 191, So., Jr., North Ridgeville, Ohio.

P - Blake Gillkin, Penn State, 6-2, 195, So., Smyrna, Georgia.

---

Offensive Player of the Year - Saquon Barkley, Penn State.

Defensive Player of the Year - Josey Jewell, Iowa.

Coach of the Year - Paul Chryst, Wisconsin.

Newcomer of the Year - Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin.

---

Voting Panel:

Bob Asmussen, Champaign (Illinois) News-Gazette

Lee Barfknecht, Omaha (Nebraska) World-Herald

Bret Beherns, WCIA-Radio (Champaign, Illinois)

Mike Carmin, Lafayette (Indiana) Journal & Courier

Graham Couch, Lansing (Michigan) State Journal

Dave Eanet, WGN-Radio (Chicago)

Justin Gaard, KFAN-Radio (Minneapolis)

Parker Gabriel, Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star

Jason Galloway, Madison.com (Wisconsin)

Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune

Mike Jacques, WMTV-TV (Madison, Wisconsin)

Randy Johnson, Minneapolis Star Tribune

Chad Leistikow, Des Moines (Iowa) Register

Tim May, Columbus Dispatch

John McGonigal, Centre Daily Times (State College, Pennsylvania)

Aaron McMann, MLive.com-Ann Arbor

Mike Miller, Bloomington (Indiana) Herald-Times

Marc Morehouse, Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Gazette

Josh Newman, Asbury Park (New Jersey) Press

Zachary Osterman, Indianapolis Star

Greg Pickel, Penn Live

Nicholas Piotrowicz, Toledo (Ohio) Blade

Keith Sargeant, NJ Advance Media

Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press

Roman Stubbs, Washington Post

---

