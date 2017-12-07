No surprise here: Stanford's Bryce Love leads The Associated Press All-Pac-12 Conference football team.

Love was named the AP's All-Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year by unanimous vote, and also earned first-team honors at running back. It was the latest of many honors this season for the junior, who is one of three finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

Love, whose Heisman campaign social media hashtag was #HeismanLove, joins Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. The winner will be revealed at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York on Saturday.

Love is averaging 164.4 yards a game, tops among Power 5 running backs. He's averaging 8.3 yards per carry, has 17 touchdowns and set the FBS record with 12 runs of at least 50 yards this season. He ran for 1,973 total yards this season.

Among the other top AP honors: USC's Clay Helton was named Coach of the Year, Washington State's Hercules Mata'afa was named Defensive Player of the Year, and Arizona's Khalil Tate was named Newcomer of the Year for his stunning breakout season. All four recipients were first-time winners.

USC quarterback Sam Darnold was named first-team quarterback, while crosstown rival Josh Rosen was named QB for the second team.

---

The Associated Press All-Pac-12 Conference football team, with position, name, school, height, weight, class and hometown:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB - Sam Darnold, USC, 6-4, 220, So., Capistrano Beach, California.

RB - Bryce Love, Stanford, 5-10, 196, Jr., Wake Forest, North Carolina.

RB - Ronald Jones II, USC, 6-0, 200, Jr., McKinney, Texas.

T - Cole Madison, Washington St., 6-5, 314, Sr., Burien, Washington.

T - Tyrell Crosby, Oregon, 6-5, 310, Sr., Henderson, Nevada.

G - Cody O'Connell, Washington St., 6-9, 368, Sr., Wenatchee, Washington.

G - David Bright, Stanford, 6-5, 299, Sr., Yorba Linda, California.

C - Coleman Shelton, Washington, 6-4, 299, Sr., Pasadena, California.

TE - Kaden Smith, Stanford, 6-5, 250, So., Flower Mound, Texas.

WR - N'Keal Harry, Arizona St., 6-4, 216, So., Chandler, Arizona.

WR - (tie) Deontay Burnett, USC, 6-0, 170, Jr., Compton, California.

Darren Andrews, UCLA, 5-10, 195, Sr., Phillips Ranch, California.

All-purpose player - Dante Pettis, Washington, 6-1, 195, Sr., San Clemente, California.

K - Matt Gay, Utah, 6-1, 220, Jr., Orem, Utah.

Defense

DE - Rasheem Green, USC, 6-4, 275, Jr., Los Angeles.

DE - Hercules Mata'afa, Washington St., 6-2, 252, Jr., Lahaina, Hawaii.

DT - Vita Vea, Washington, 6-5, 340, Jr., Milpitas, California.

DT - Hercules Mata'afa, Washington St., 6-2, 252, Lahaina, Hawaii.

LB - Christian Sam, Arizona St., 6-2, 237, Jr., Allen, Texas.

LB - Uchenna Nwosu, USC, 6-2, 240, Sr., Carson, California.

LB - Troy Dye, Oregon, 6-4, 224, So., Norco, California.

CB - Isaiah Oliver, Colorado, 6-1, 190, Jr., Goodyear, Arizona.

CB - Arrion Springs, Oregon, 6-0, 205, Sr., San Antonio.

S - Jalen Thompson, Washington St., 6-0, 191, So., Downey, California.

S - Justin Reid, Stanford, 6-2, 204, Jr., Prairieville, Louisiana.

P - Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah, 6-2, 220, Jr., Perth, Australia.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB - Josh Rosen, UCLA, 6-4, 218, Jr., Manhattan Beach, California.

RB - Royce Freeman, Oregon, 6-0, 238, Sr., Imperial, California.

RB - Myles Gaskin, Washington, 5-10, 191, Jr., Lynnwood, Washington.

T - Jeromy Irwin, Colorado, 6-5, 300, Sr., Cypress, Texas.

T - (tie) A.T. Hall, Stanford, 6-5, 297, Sr., Glendale, Arizona.

Kolton Miller, UCLA, 6-8, 310, Jr., Roseville, California.

Kaleb McGary, Washington, 6-7, 318, Jr., Fife, Washington.

G - Salesi Uhatafe, Utah, 6-5, 320, Sr., Euless, Texas.

G - Nate Herbig, Stanford, 6-4, 339, So., Kalaheo, Hawaii.

C - Nathan Eldridge, Arizona, 6-3, 297, So., Anthem, Arizona.

TE - Noah Togiai, Oregon St., 6-4, 246, Jr., West Valley, Utah.

WR - Darren Carrington, Utah, 6-3, 205, Sr., San Diego.

WR - Tavares Martin, Washington St., 6-1, 183, Jr., Belle Glade, Florida.

All-purpose player - Phillip Lindsay, Colorado, 5-8, 190, Sr., Aurora, Colorado.

K - Erick Powell, Washington St., 6-1, 202, Sr., Vancouver, Washington.

Defense

DE - (tie) Kylan Wilborn, Arizona, 6-2, 245, Fr., Northridge, California

Bradlee Anae, Utah, 6-3, 265, So., Laie, Hawaii.

DE - (tie) Christian Rector, USC, 6-4, 275, So., South Pasadena, California.

Jalen Jelks, Oregon, 6-6, 245, Jr., Phoenix.

DT - Harrison Phillips, Stanford, 6-4, 295, Sr., Omaha, Nebraska.

DT - JoJo Wicker, Arizona St., 6-3, 273, Jr., Long Beach, California.

LB - Cameron Smith, USC, 6-2, 250, Jr., Roseville, California.

LB - Manase Hungalu, Oregon St., 6-1, 238, Sr., Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

LB - Kenny Young, UCLA, 6-1, 235, Sr., New Orleans.

CB - (tie) Jack Jones, USC, 5-11, 170, So., Long Beach, California.

Jace Whittaker, Arizona, 5-11, 182, Jr., Oceanside, California.

CB - (tie) Quentin Weeks, Stanford, 6-2, 197, Jr., San Diego.

Iman Marshall, USC, 6-1, 205, Jr., Long Beach, California.

S - Chase Hansen, Utah, 6-3, 220, Jr., Highland, Utah.

S - Chris Hawkins, USC, 5-11, 190, Sr., Las Vegas.

P - Jake Bailey, Stanford, 6-2, 193, Jr., Solana Beach, California.

---

Coach of the Year: Clay Helton

Offensive Player of the Year: Bryce Love, Stanford.

Defensive Player of the Year: Hercules Mata'afa, Washington St.

Newcomer of the Year: Khalil Tate, Arizona.

---

Voting Panel:

Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal (Salem, Oregon); Lynn Worthy, The Salt Lake (Utah) Tribune; Stephanie Loh, The Seattle Times; Tony Parks, 1280 The Zone, Salt Lake City; Adam Jude, The Seattle Times; Danny Moran, The Oregonian/OregonLive.com; Kyle Fredrickson, The Denver Post; Jon Wilner, The Mercury News (San Jose, California); Brian Howell, Boulder (Colorado) Daily Camera; Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Washington).

---

More AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-Top25