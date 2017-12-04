ATLANTA (AP) -- After meeting in the Southeastern Conference championship game, Georgia and Auburn split the top awards on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference team released Monday.

Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson was picked as the offensive player of the year, while Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith was selected as the top defensive player. Smith was MVP of the title game, coming up with two fumble recoveries in the Bulldogs' 28-7 victory .

Georgia's Kirby Smart got the nod as coach of the year after leading his team to the College Football Playoff in just his second season between the hedges . Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, a transfer from Baylor, was chosen as newcomer of the year.

Alabama, which also claimed a spot in the four-team national playoff despite failing to win the SEC West , led the way with eight players voted to the first team.

