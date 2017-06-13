BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Three University of Colorado officials, including its chancellor and football coach, have been disciplined for their handling of domestic violence allegations against a former assistant football coach.

Chancellor Phil DiStefano will serve a 10-day suspension and athletic director Rich George and football coach Mike MacIntyre will each have to make $100,000 donations to domestic violence causes.

The college's Board of Regents on Monday also ordered that all three receive letters of reprimand.

A woman who has accused former assistant coach Joe Tumpkin of domestic violence contends the school knew of the abuse and took measures to cover it up.

An independent investigation determined mistakes were made by the university, but there was no intent to cover up or break the law.

The investigative report authored by former U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar noted a failure to report domestic violence allegations, a failure to report the information to law enforcement officials and a failure of supervision of Tumpkin.

"All of us involved have learned that we have additional reporting responsibilities, and we will follow those procedures in the future," MacIntyre said in a statement. "I had never been in a situation where one of my coaches was accused of abusing a spouse or partner."

But MacIntyre noted that the regents and University of Colorado President Bruce Benson recognized that he never acted in bad faith.

"We didn't handle this matter as well as we should have," Benson said. "CU does not and will not tolerate domestic violence or any sort of sexual misconduct."

Benson acknowledged that not everyone will be happy about the discipline delivered, with some saying it goes too far and others saying it's not enough.

The attorney for the victim who accused Tumpkin of abusing her for two years said his client was "betrayed and devastated" by the punishments handed down against the three.

"Punishments are more severe for recruiting violations," New York-based attorney Peter Ginsberg said Monday.

Tumpkin was charged in January with five felony counts of second-degree assault and three misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault. His next court date is June 22. He has not been asked to enter a plea yet.

Tumpkin resigned from Colorado on Jan. 27.