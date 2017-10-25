GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida coach Jim McElwain will provide details about death threats he said he has received if the situation "becomes unmanageable."

Speaking on the Southeastern Conference coaches call Wednesday, McElwain also said he allowed "one or two misguided remarks" get to him.

"Well, I think one of the things for those who know me and people that kind of realize I'm a real passionate guy," he said. "And a guy there's obviously letting exactly what I tell our people not to do is allow one or two misguided remarks get to you.

"I feel bad sometimes for being open and being honest, and yet at the same time I've seen this movie; I understand it. And if it gets to a point, we'll go from there."

McElwain said Monday that Florida players and families received death threats amid the team's struggles. He did not contact police and declined to say whether he personally received death threats.

The university's athletic department released a statement hours later saying administrators met with McElwain and that the coach "offered no additional details." It was a strange situation since McElwain declined to share details about a serious allegation with his bosses.

McElwain was vague again Wednesday.

"I've got a lot of care for this program and these people," McElwain said. "At that same time, allowing a couple of things get to you, you can't do that and ultimately that's the business we're in. You know what? We'll move forward and get ready to go play this ballgame."

Florida (3-3, 3-2 SEC) plays third-ranked Georgia (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday in nearby Jacksonville.

The Gators have lost two in a row - by a combined three points - and are on the verge of elimination in the SEC's Eastern Division race.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25