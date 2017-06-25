TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Myron Rolle has accomplished many things on and off the field. His biggest ones, though, might still be coming up.

Rolle's dream of becoming a doctor came to fruition on May 20 when he graduated from Florida State's College of Medicine. The former All-American safety and Rhodes Scholar has not had much time to reflect on the accomplishment. He moved to Boston at the beginning of June and will start his residency at the Harvard Medical School's neurosurgery program at Massachusetts General Hospital on July 1.

"It felt great to graduate," said Rolle, 30. "It put the finishing touches on an incredible and blessed story."

While growing up in Galloway, New Jersey, Rolle looked up to two people - Dr. Ben Carson, who was a renowned neurosurgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital before entering politics, and Deion Sanders. When Rolle was in the fifth grade, he received a copy of Carson's book, "Gifted Hands," and has been interested in neurosurgery ever since.

While being recruited by Florida State, which is where Sanders rose to fame, Rolle told then-coach Bobby Bowden and defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews about his goals - to go to the NFL, become a Rhodes Scholar and become a neurosurgeon.

"He was one of the most disciplined players who was focused on doing things the right way that I have coached," Andrews said. "How many people have an opportunity to excel in sports and academia? His motivation to excel in the classroom was every bit as strong as on the field."

In November 2008, Rolle made headlines when he interviewed in Birmingham, Alabama, as a Rhodes Scholar finalist and then flew to Maryland, where the Seminoles were playing the University of Maryland. Rolle got the scholarship and played in the game after arriving during the second quarter. At the end of the season, he was named to the third team of the Associated Press' All-America squad. He earned his undergraduate degree in 2