Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 17, 5:07 PM EDT

Ex-agent pleads guilty in multi-year UNC sports agent probe

By AARON BEARD
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Multimedia
BCS title: Alabama vs. Texas
Coaching legend Bobby Bowden retires
Female college referee loves her job

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) -- A former NFL agent has pleaded guilty to violating North Carolina's sports agent law by providing thousands of dollars in improper benefits to three former Tar Heels football players to entice them into signing contracts with him.

Terry Watson entered his plea Monday afternoon in a deal to resolve 3 ½-year-old felony charges. Watson received 30 months of probation and a $5,000 fine, while Judge Graham Shirley issued a suspended jail sentence of six to eight months.

Watson pleaded guilty to the 13 counts of athlete-agent inducement for providing roughly $24,000 in cash and travel accommodations to eventual NFL players Robert Quinn, Marvin Austin and Greg Little. A felony obstruction of justice charge for not providing records sought by authorities was dismissed as part of the deal.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.