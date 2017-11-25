AP Radio AP Radio News:

Nov 25, 7:05 PM EST

No. 6 Auburn

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Multimedia
BCS title: Alabama vs. Texas
Coaching legend Bobby Bowden retires
Female college referee loves her job
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Multimedia
College Bowl Preview
'88 USC-ND Game Was One for the Ages
Special Section
AP Top 25
College Football News
No. 6 Auburn

Hornibrook, Badgers stay unbeaten with 31-0 win at Minnesota

No. 7 Georgia protects playoff hopes, crushes Georgia Tech

No. 8 Ohio State loses JT Barrett in 3rd quarter at Michigan

No. 17 Memphis dominates East Carolina with 70-13 victory

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) -- Jarrett Stidham passed for 237 yards and ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown and No. 6 Auburn beat top-ranked Alabama 26-14 Saturday with a berth in the Southeastern Conference title game on the line.

The Tigers (10-2, 7-1 SEC) mostly shut down the league's top scoring offense for their second win in three weeks over the top team in the playoff rankings. They won the Western Division to earn a rematch with No. 7 Georgia in the SEC championship game Dec. 2 with a playoff spot almost certainly on the line.

The Crimson Tide (11-1, 7-1) made a rare assortment of mistakes for a team that had appeared to be headed toward a shot at a fourth consecutive SEC title and playoff berth.

Auburn's Kerryon Johnson delivered a jump pass for a touchdown and ran 30 times for 104 yards before leaving in the fourth quarter with an injury.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.