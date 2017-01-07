TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Steve Sarkisian has been cramming for a final exam he didn't know he'd have to take.

The newly elevated Alabama offensive coordinator had all of a week after his earlier-than-expected promotion to prepare and implement the game plan for Monday night's national championship game with No. 3 Clemson. Not to mention getting better acquainted with players, most notably quarterback Jalen Hurts, and adapting to a very different job description.

"I'm embracing this more than anything," Sarkisian said Saturday. "I would be remiss if I didn't exhaust myself in the preparation standpoint to put our players in the best position to go do the best job they can do Monday night because they've earned this."

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban told Sarkisian he was getting the early bump in responsibilities last Sunday, the day after the Peach Bowl semifinal game. A day later, Saban announced that Lane Kiffin would head to his new job leading the Florida Atlantic program instead of sticking around through the playoffs as initially planned.

Sarkisian had already been promoted and started formulating ideas for spring practices and for the offense and he said that made the transition easier .

He amiably faced dozens of reporters and cameras, and a spotlight he'd been able to avoid since his firing as Southern California's head coach in October 2015, and subsequent entry into an inpatient rehab facility for alcoholism.

He mostly said questions about his battle were "for another time," but did touch on what he'd learned about himself during that time.

"I think the biggest thing I discovered about me is, I'm a good person," Sarkisian said. "Not perfect, like none of us are. But the reality of it is I also learned that I love this game and I love coaching football. I love being around these players. I love being around the coaches. I love all of college football. I love game day, when you get to go to that stadium. I really like to try to take it in. I think it's important that we don't just gloss over that kind of stuff, and enjoy the moment."

That was much easier to do as an offensive analyst than a head coach, or coordinator for that matter.

Sarkisian had already learned the offense but his behind-the-scenes role didn't allow him to develop close relationships with players, including Hurts. Hurts says he'd only had three or four casual conversations with Sarkisian before this week.

"Nothing's changed, just a different guy calling plays," Hurts said.

Sarkisian said the two have "a really good relationship" and he's clearly been able to watch and learn about the freshman throughout the season even if the reverse isn't necessarily true.

"He's a kid who loves football," Sarkisian said. "He's a gym rat. He works at the game. Those are the kind of guys I like to be around. They make my job easier. I think it's a good (relationship). I think we've worked well together this week and ultimately I think we'll work together Monday night."

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25