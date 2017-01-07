Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 7, 1:07 PM EST

PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson, 'Bama joke around before final preps

AP Photo
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Before heading into final game preparations, Clemson and Alabama had plenty of fun joking around at media day.

Both teams head to practice Saturday afternoon ahead of Monday's national title game. The game is a rematch of last year's championship, a thriller that Alabama won 45-40.

From a theatrical entry set to blaring music, a series of selfies and fake broadcasts, players found plenty of ways to stay loose with the cameras rolling.

See the event through the lenses of AP's photographers.

