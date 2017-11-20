NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start his final regular-season game Saturday at home against West Virginia after making a lewd gesture against Kansas.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley also stripped the senior of his captain status for the game. Riley made the announcements Monday.

Kansas team captains did not shake hands with Mayfield before last Saturday's game. After getting slighted, Mayfield jawed with the Jayhawks and some fans seated behind the Oklahoma bench. He also grabbed his crotch during the Sooners' 41-3 win. Mayfield apologized afterward.

Kansas coach David Beaty has apologized for himself and his captains and said Monday that he had spoken with Riley. Beaty also apologized to Jayhawks fans, saying he wasn't aware the captains weren't going to shake hands. Beaty said he knows his players are passionate and competitive, but they needed to make a better decision.

