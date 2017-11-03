TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Riley Ferguson completed 27 of 39 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns to help No. 22 Memphis beat Tulsa 41-14 on Friday night.

Darrell Henderson ran for 123 yards on 14 carries and had six receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown for Memphis (7-1, 4-1 American, No. 23 CFP). The Tigers have won five straight games.

Luke Skipper completed 18 of 31 passes for 157 yards and had a touchdown run Tulsa (2-8, 1-5). The Golden Hurricanes have lost three in a row.

D'Angelo Brewer gained 119 yards on 21 rushes, although the Golden Hurricane, which entered the day ranked 12th in the nation with 260.2 rushing yards per game, was limited to 145 yards rushing overall.

Chad President's 7-yard touchdown run for Tulsa tied it at 14 just 2:20 into the second quarter, but the Tigers clamped down on defense and didn't allow another score after that while putting up the final 27 points.

TAKEAWAYS

Memphis: On his 59-yard touchdown catch that put Memphis up 14-7 late in the opening quarter, Tony Pollard evaded several defenders, managing to tip-toe down the sideline about 20 yards, barely staying inbounds, before avoiding another tackler and finally reaching the end zone. Anthony Miller's touchdown reception, on an 18-yard pass that gave the Tigers a 21-14 lead with 6:42 left in the second quarter, came on a spectacular diving catch in the end zone. Miller also threw a pass, completing a 35-yard toss to Roderick Proctor in the first quarter, a key play on the Tigers' first scoring drive.

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane definitely missed backup running back Shamari Brooks. The freshman had rushed for 687 yards and 10 touchdowns before suffering a season-ending broken collarbone last week, and his absence was felt.

UP NEXT

Memphis: The Tigers return home to take on SMU in a showdown that could decide the American West Division title.

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane go on the road to face another tough opponent, USF.

