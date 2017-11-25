Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 25, 5:10 PM EST

No. 8 Ohio State loses JT Barrett in 3rd quarter at Michigan

By Larry Lage
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Multimedia
BCS title: Alabama vs. Texas
Coaching legend Bobby Bowden retires
Female college referee loves her job
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Multimedia
College Bowl Preview
'88 USC-ND Game Was One for the Ages
Special Section
AP Top 25
College Football News
No. 7 Georgia protects playoff hopes, crushes Georgia Tech

No. 8 Ohio State loses JT Barrett in 3rd quarter at Michigan

No. 17 Memphis dominates East Carolina with 70-13 victory

Haskins helps No. 8 Ohio State rally to beat Michigan 31-20

Nebraska fires Mike Riley after 4-8 record in his 3rd season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett says he was injured before the Michigan game Saturday when someone on the sideline made contact with his right leg while he was warming up.

Barrett left the game in the third quarter, limping off the field. Dwayne Haskins relieved Barrett and helped lead the Buckeyes to a 31-20 victory against Michigan.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was livid after the game and called an investigation.

"Too many people on the sideline," Meyer said. "I'm so angry right now."

Barrett said his knee twisted when someone tried to squeeze by him and it aggravated a problem he has been playing with. It did not keep him from starting, but after a run in the third quarter he stayed down on the field and grabbed his right knee. He limped off the field and toward the locker room.

Barrett was 3 of 8 for 30 yards with a touchdown and ran 15 times for 67 yards and another score. He went out with Michigan leading 20-14 in the third.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.