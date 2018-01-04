Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 4, 12:13 PM EST

Star Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown to enter NFL draft


Multimedia
BCS title: Alabama vs. Texas
Coaching legend Bobby Bowden retires
Female college referee loves her job
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Multimedia
College Bowl Preview
'88 USC-ND Game Was One for the Ages
Special Section
AP Top 25
College Football News
Star Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown to enter NFL draft

USC quarterback Sam Darnold will enter NFL draft

LA QBs Rosen, Darnold announce NFL draft entry moments apart

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is entering the NFL draft

Ex-assistant to fired Arizona coach wants $7.5 million

Oklahoma left tackle Orlando Brown is entering the NFL draft, where he is projected as a high first-round pick.

The 6-foot-8, 345-pound redshirt junior announced his decision Thursday on Twitter. He says he has had an "amazing" four years and "wouldn't want to be a part of any other university."

Brown was a first-team All-American, an Outland Trophy finalist and a team captain this season. He was a second-team All-American last season.

Brown anchored three of the best offenses in school history and helped quarterback Baker Mayfield finish in the top four of the Heisman Trophy balloting three times. He started all 40 games of his career.

Brown's late father, Orlando Sr., played for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.