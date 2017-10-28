MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) -- Mason Rudolph threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 11 Oklahoma State to a 50-39 victory over No. 22 West Virginia on Saturday.

Freshman J.D. King ran for a season-high 142 yards and scored twice in place of Big 12 leading rusher Justice Hill for the Cowboys (7-1, 4-1 Big 12).

In winning its fourth straight, Oklahoma State scored four touchdowns following West Virginia turnovers and the Mountaineers couldn't come back from their biggest deficit of the season.

Rudolph, the national passing yards leader, stood out in a steady light rain in a matchup against West Virginia's Will Grier, who entered the game first in the FBS with 26 touchdown passes.

Rudolph finished 20 of 34 for 216 yards. He earned his 29th win as a starter, breaking the school record set by current coach Mike Gundy from 1986 to 1989.

Grier threw four interceptions and his streak of seven straight 300-yard passing games ended. Grier finished 20 of 42 for 285 yards and two TDs.

West Virginia (5-3, 3-2) entered the game fifth in total offense in the nation and was limited to 347 yards, 192 under its average.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: Following a 13-10 win at Texas, Gundy wanted his running game to improve, especially on first down, to set up the pass. After averaging 2.9 yards per rush last week, the Cowboys were solid on the ground with 246 yards.

West Virginia: On Oct. 14, the Mountaineers came from 18 points down to beat Texas Tech at home. Grier couldn't summon a similar comeback this time, both overthrowing and throwing behind his targets. The loss puts the Mountaineers in a big hole in the quest for a spot in the conference championship game.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Bedlam at home next Saturday against No. 10 Oklahoma.

West Virginia: Plays No. 25 Iowa State at home next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25