AP Radio AP Radio News:

Nov 4, 2:36 PM EDT

Penn State, Michigan State in extended weather delay

AP Photo
AP Photo/Al Goldis

Multimedia
BCS title: Alabama vs. Texas
Coaching legend Bobby Bowden retires
Female college referee loves her job
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Multimedia
College Bowl Preview
'88 USC-ND Game Was One for the Ages
Special Section
AP Top 25
College Football News
Penn State, Michigan State in extended weather delay

Column: How 'Bout Them Dawgs! UGa revels in No. 1 ranking

Week 10 preview: Bedlam at its best; Heisman RB rebounds

What goes into deciding whether to change football coaches?

In dog-eat-dog Big 12, road to playoff fraught with peril

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- No. 7 Penn State and No. 24 Michigan State are in a weather delay, with the Nittany Lions leading 14-7 in the second quarter Saturday.

The game was halted with 7:58 left in the second quarter on a chilly, rainy day in East Lansing. Lightning was visible in the area. The game is not projected to restart until 4:15 p.m., three hours after the delay began.

Trace McSorley already has thrown for 193 yards and two touchdowns for Penn State, setting a school record with his 49th career TD pass. Heisman Trophy candidate Saquon Barkley has only 1 yard on three carries, but he did complete a 20-yard pass in the first quarter.

Michigan State's Brian Lewerke has thrown for 159 yards and a touchdown.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.