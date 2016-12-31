Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 31

The Latest: Clemson wins coin toss, defers to Ohio State

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Latest on the College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl semifinal (all times local):

5:08 p.m.

Clemson has won the coin toss at the Fiesta Bowl and deferred to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes will send out J.T. Barrett on the Buckeyes offense against Clemson's stingy defense to start the game.

---

5 p.m.

Ohio State fans traveled in big numbers for the Fiesta Bowl.

Red-clad Buckeyes fans filled close to three-quarters of University of Phoenix Stadium just before kickoff, leaving about eight sections of Clemson orange.

---

4:30 p.m.

Clemson and Ohio State are back where their seasons ended a year ago, hoping to earn a chance to play another game.

The Tigers last played at University of Phoenix Stadium in the College Football Playoff championship game, losing 45-40 to Alabama.

The Buckeyes fell just short of the playoff final four and earned a spot in the Fiesta Bowl, where they rolled to a 45-28 victory over Notre Dame.

The winner Saturday night earns a trip to Tampa Bay for the national championship game against top-ranked Alabama on Jan. 9.

---

