Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 31, 10:39 PM EST

Alabama 7-point favorite over Clemson in CFP Finals

AP Photo
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Multimedia
BCS title: Alabama vs. Texas
Coaching legend Bobby Bowden retires
Female college referee loves her job
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Multimedia
College Bowl Preview
'88 USC-ND Game Was One for the Ages
Special Section
AP Top 25
College Football News
Alabama wears down Washington 24-7, returns to title game

Ohio State offense falls flat in blowout loss to Clemson

Tiger tale: Clemson routs Ohio State to set up 'Bama rematch

Alabama 7-point favorite over Clemson in CFP Finals

The Latest: Rematch! Clemson, Alabama to play for title

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Alabama is a seven-point favorite against Clemson in a College Football Playoff championship game rematch, according to gambling odds website Pregame.com.

The defending national champion and top-ranked Crimson Tide beat No. 4 Washington 24-7 in the Peach Bowl semifinal game Saturday. The third-ranked Tigers won in similar fashion later in the night, beating No. 2 Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl.

Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 last year in the College Football Playoff final, winning a fourth national championship in a seven-year span under coach Nick Saban.

Pregame.com founder RJ Bell says the Crimson Tide were projected to be a heavier favorite, but oddsmakers were impressed by Clemson's dominance against the Buckeyes. Bell says Alabama opened as an eight-point favorite Friday night.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.