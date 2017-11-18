LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) -- True freshman quarterback Shawn Robinson ran for 84 yards and threw a key second-half touchdown in his first career start as No. 11 TCU won 27-3 at Texas Tech on Saturday to stay in contention for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Robinson, who won a Texas Class 6A state high school championship last season, filled in for Kenny Hill. The senior didn't even make the trip to Lubbock because of an unspecified injury.

While Robinson was only 6-of-17 passing for 85 yards, his 12-yard TD to Jalen Reagor came late in the third quarter as the Horned Frogs (9-2, 6-2 Big 12, No. 12 CFP) took a 17-3 lead.

That score came on the drive after another missed field goal by Texas Tech (5-6, 2-6), which with numerous kickers has made only 8 of 16 attempts this year. Clayton Hayfield badly hooked a 20-yard try, the ball sweeping across the front of the goalposts.

That miss came after the Red Raiders forced a fumble by Robinson and recovered at the TCU 6.

The Red Raiders got their only score on their opening drive of the game, a 21-play, 70-yard effort that ended with Hatfield's 22-yard field goal with 6:08 left in the first quarter. TCU also scored on its opening drive, on KaVontae Turpin's 2-yard TD run on the first play of the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: There will be plenty of questions about whether former Red Raiders quarterback Kliff Kingsbury has coached his last home game for his alma mater. They won their first seven games after Kingsbury became their coach in 2013, but are 22-32 since. After starting this season 4-1, Tech has to win its finale Friday night at Texas or will miss out on a bowl game for the third time in four seasons.

TCU: The Horned Frogs took the first step toward a possible rematch with No. 3 Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game. TCU's defense dominated, an effort capped by Jeff Gladney's 93-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders play Friday night at Texas.

TCU: The Horned Frogs are home against Baylor on Friday.

