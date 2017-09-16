NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Baker Mayfield passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 2 Oklahoma followed its impressive victory at Ohio State with a 56-14 win over Tulane on Saturday.

Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb caught four passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns before he was ejected for targeting on a block in the second quarter. Marquise Brown had career highs of six catches for 155 yards, including an 87-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter for the Sooners (3-0).

Oklahoma finished with 631 yards, including 434 passing, but coach Lincoln Riley wasn't satisfied.

"Offense was up and down the whole night," he said. "At times got too aggressive between Baker and I. Excited about the win and ready to move on into Big 12 conference."

The Sooners and Green Wave were tied at 14 in the second quarter before Oklahoma's Parnell Motley returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown to turn the momentum for good. Oklahoma extended its nation-leading win streak to 13 games.

"Very excited about the poise our guys kept," Riley said. "We know we have to play better early."

Tulane (1-2) scored on its first two drives and never scored again. Dontrell Hilliard ran for 104 yards and a touchdown to surpass 2,000 yards rushing in his career for the Green Wave.

THE TAKEAWAY

TULANE: The Green Wave were solid in a 23-21 loss to Navy last Saturday, and were good again for much of the first half against Oklahoma. Tulane controlled the clock before the break, holding the ball for more than 20 minutes and keeping Mayfield on the sideline. Quarterback Johnathan Brantley had great moments, but the interception changed the game.

OKLAHOMA: Oklahoma's defense locked in after the first quarter. Tulane gained 157 yards in the first quarter and 134 the rest of the game.

"The option attack is so tough," Riley said. "They do it 365 days a year. Once we got that interception return, we felt that got our confidence back."

UP NEXT

TULANE: The Green Wave host Army on Saturday. The Black Knights lost to Ohio State 38-7 on Saturday following wins over Fordham and Buffalo.

OKLAHOMA: The Sooners open conference play at Baylor on Saturday. Baylor fell to 0-3 after a 34-20 loss to Duke on Saturday. Baylor defeated Oklahoma in 2011, 2013 and 2014, so the Bears should have the Sooners' attention, regardless of record.

