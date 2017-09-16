Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Washington's Dante Pettis ties NCAA punt return record


Washington's Dante Pettis ties NCAA punt return record

SEATTLE (AP) -- Washington's Dante Pettis has tied the NCAA career record for punt return touchdowns, taking a kick 77 yards for a score in the first quarter against Fresno State on Saturday night.

Pettis' return was the eighth of his career, tying him with Antonio Perkins (Oklahoma) and Wes Welker (Texas Tech). Pettis caught the kick from Blake Cusick near the Washington sideline, stepped through a couple of tackles and got a key downfield block from Myles Bryant to complete the return. The touchdown gave Washington a 27-0 lead on the Bulldogs.

Pettis also tied the NCAA record for consecutive games with a punt return touchdown at three. Pettis returned one 67 yards for a score in the season opener against Rutgers and had a 61-yard return last week against Montana.

